“Today, a landmark event in the history of the Syrian Arab Republic took place. The state flag flown over a building … in the city of Douma marked the regained control over this settlement, and consequently over entire Eastern Ghouta," head of Russia's center for Syrian reconciliation Major-General Yury Yevtushenko told reporters.

According to press release issued by the Russian Ministry of Defense, subunits of Russian military police were deployed in Douma on April 12. These subunits “will be guarantee of observance of order in the city, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, the evacuation of Jaysh al-Islam insurgents and their families left Eastern Ghouta started via the Muhayam al-Wafedin checkpoint. Up to eight thousand insurgents and about 40 thousand of their family members in total have been reportedly evacuated from Douma, according to Sputnik.