The Ministry of Culture of Tajikistan is reportedly expected to publish a recommendation instruction on clothing for Tajik men. This is stated in annotation to the instruction on clothing for Tajik women.

It is still unknown when this publication will come out. What is known is that it will contain instruction on what men ought to wear to work, school, holidays, weddings, etc.

Recall, the Ministry of Culture jointly with the Committee has for family and Women’s Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan designed a new uniform in a national style for female public servants.

In September last year, private mobile-phone companies in Tajikistan were sending out text messages to millions of citizens, reminding them to obey a new law that makes Tajik national clothing obligatory at “traditional” gatherings such as weddings and commemorative ceremonies for the dead.

The text messages were being sent to some 6 million mobile-phone users on September 6, a day after the Committee on Family and Women’s Affairs sent a letter instructing a half dozen private mobile operators in Tajikistan to do so.

One of the messages written by the state committee instructs Tajiks to “observe Tajik traditional clothes,” while another tells citizens to “respect traditional clothes.”

A third message from the committee that was being transmitted on September 6 said: “Let’s make it a tradition to wear traditional clothes.”

Although the new law does not specifically mention the hijab, authorities in the past have said that head scarves that cover the front of a woman’s neck are a form of “alien culture and traditions.”