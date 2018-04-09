Tajik Railways (Tajik national railway company) has raised internal rates for cargo being shipped though the northern Sughd province. New internal freight rates took effect on April 5.

Thus, the rate for shipment of petroleum products through the Sughd province has risen nearly 60 percent, the liquefied gas shipping rate has risen 93 percent and the rates for shipping other commodities though the Sughd province have been raised 2.4 times.

For example, shipment of one ton of gasoline from the Sary Agach border crossing point (BCP) in Kazakhstan to Khujand (the capital of the Sughd province), previously 37.85 U.S. dollars, now costs 58.94 U.S. dollars.

The liquefied gas shipping rate has increased from 28.8 U.S. dollars per ton to 40.16 U.S. dollars per ton.

Meanwhile, the rate hike has not affected the southern railway directions of the country.

Sughd entrepreneurs have applied to the local authorities and Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda with solicitation to review the decision.

Recall, Uzbekistan has reduced rail transit cargo fees for Tajikistan. The rail transit cargo fees have been reduced for three routes. Uzbekistan has reduced transit fees for cargo carried along the Keles-Kudukli and the Khojadavlat-Kudukli rail routes by 40 percent. The transit fee for oil products carried along the Karakalpakstan-Kudukli rail route has been cut by 30 percent and the transit fee for other goods carried along this route has been cut by 50 percent.