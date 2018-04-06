A regional women’s business forum opened at the Sheraton Hotel in Dushanbe today.

The event has reportedly brought together more than 200 women entrepreneurs dealing with handicrafts and tourism from Central Asia’s nations and Afghanistan.

The organizers and partners of the event are the State Committee on Investment and State-owned Property Management of Tajikistan, the National Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses of Tajikistan, the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Open master-classes for women entrepreneurs, representatives of public associations and other interested sides will be organized on the sidelines of the forum.

An Entrepreneurship Expo will take place on April 6 and 7.

The forum aims to demonstrate the potential of women entrepreneurs in Tajikistan. Investing in women is a key way to alleviate poverty and promote stability within communities.