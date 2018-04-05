This year, the international half-marathon dedicated to the Tajik Capital City Day will take place on April 21.

Representatives of all regions of the country will participate in this race. Besides, athletes from fifteen countries of the world have been invited to participate in the upcoming half-marathon, according to the press center of the Dushanbe mayor’s office.

Representatives of some cities, which are Dushanbe’s sister cities, are also expected to participate in the event.

This year’s event will be the ninth edition of the race. The Dushanbe International Hal-Marathon is the main event to celebrate the Tajik Capital City Day. The Capital City Day is marked in Tajikistan on the third Saturday of April and this year it will be marked on April 21.

The first Dushanbe International Half-Marathon (21.097 kilometers) took place in April 2010 and athletes from 14 Dushanbe’s sister cities participated in that race.