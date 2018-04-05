Project results have been finalized containing detailed plans for the sustainable remediation of the uranium mining and processing legacy sites at Degmay and Istiqlol. It is now clear what type of work needs to be done to effectively improve the situation for the local population and to stop spreading the contamination.

The proposed measures are independently reviewed by the IAEA (Vienna) and are based on experience dealing with similar situations elsewhere in the world especially in the EU.

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Tajikistan says the two sites Degmay and Istiqlol were earlier already identified as priority sites in a Strategic Master Plan put together under the leadership of the IAEA. Representatives from Tajikistan actively participated in this process.

The Ministry of Industry and New Technologies (MINT) of Tajikistan and the European Commission have jointly managed the project. The funding has been provided through European Union’s Instrument for Nuclear Safety Cooperation. The project has been implemented by an international Consortium led by G.E.O.S. (Germany) and involving German companies WISUTEC, Wismut, GRS and Amec Foster Wheeler (UK) in close collaboration with a team of highly qualified experts from Tajikistan, co-ordinated by the Tajik technical support organization SODESCO.

The project is of high importance to Tajikistan as it not only aims at rehabilitating radioactively contaminated mine sites, but also serves as a pilot project intended to set standards for similar rehabilitation projects in the region and to the benefit of the Tajik people.

The preparatory project for Degmay and Istiqlol in Tajikistan was implemented in consecutive steps, including an analysis of the current legal and regulatory framework of the Republic of Tajikistan, an investigation of the various mine wastes and mining facilities and their radioactive and non-radioactive contamination and the resulting risks.

Even more important, it has developed suitable remediation strategies and solutions taking into account local conditions. A detailed site characterization and risk analysis was the basis for all of this.

The project results provide a technically sound basis for the remediation work that will improve the living conditions for the local population.

The project is part of EU’s regional environmental remediation program for Central Asia and with the completion of this project for Tajikistan, all the preparatory studies are now finalized for the Country.

The EU led regional environmental remediation program serves multiple purposes to the benefit of the population of Central Asia. The aims are: to improve human health; to improve the quality of the environment; to promote regional cooperation; to maintain peace and stability in the region; and to promote economic development in particular skills development.

The EU calls upon other donors to - financially - join the efforts. In 2013, the UN already recommended such financial support from the international community in order to bring solutions to the region. The EU already has made 16,5 million euros available for a special fund established for this purpose by the EBRD. But this is not sufficient. An additional amount of 70 million euros is needed to finance remediation work in the seven identified priority sites in Central Asia and as agreed upon with the countries directly involved in Central Asia.

To date, the priority areas are known as well as the way forward, the solutions and their cost.

Preparations have started for a donors’ pledging conference to be held on 8 November 2018 with the active participation of the directly involved Central Asian countries: Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.