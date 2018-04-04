Tajik-Sino Mining Company will help Tajik students to get higher education in China. At least 25 students and young teachers from Tajikistan will begin studying at Kunming University of Science and Technology (KMUST) in China on September 1, 2018.

“They will take training courses to earn bachelor, master and PhD degrees in mining and exploration geology,” Mr. U Chun Hu (phonetically spelled), Director-General of Tajik-Sino Mining Company, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, they will study the following disciplines: mine surveying; geological engineering; mining; mineral processing technology; and metallurgical equipment.

Tajik-Sino Mining Company is located in the settlement of Zarnisor, which is subordinate to the city of Guliston (formerly Qairoqqum), Sughd province. The enterprise was granted licenses for development of the lead and zinc deposits Altyn-Topkan and Pay-Buloq.

Kunming University of Science and Technology is located in Kunming, the capital city of Yunnan Province, Southwestern China. As the goal by 2010, KUST was to become a key university with a strong science and engineering background. The university is to be developed into an important provincial training base for advanced technical personnel, a research base for applied fundamental research and hi-tech research, an industrialization base for hi-tech, and a research and consulting center for the national social and economic development.

With the current 20 faculties (schools) covering the fields ranging from science, engineering and economics to administration, arts, law and education, KUST offers a complete list of degree programs including Ph.D., MS., MSEng., MEng, MA, BS, BSEng and BA, as well as programs including post-doctorate, preparatory, continuing education, vocational training and Chinese language training for international students.