Tajikistan has called measures used by Russia against the Tajik aviation authorities ‘counterproductive’. In a statement released on April 3, Tajik Foreign Ministry expresses concern over the situation that has emerged between the civil aviation authorities of Tajikistan and Russia. A Tajik civil aviation delegation today left for Moscow to conduct negotiations with Russian counterparts over the airlines battle.

The statement, in particular notes that the measures taken by the Russian aviation authorities cause economic damage to the airlines of both countries.

Taking into account the situation that has emerged, the Tajik side considers the measures used counterproductive and proposes to settle the arising problems through consultative meetings and negotiations between the aviation authorities of the countries, according to the statement.

The statement says that any disputes arising between the parties should be settled in accordance with the government-to-government agreements between Tajikistan and Russia on air communication that was signed on September 12, 1997.

The Tajik side adheres strictly to fulfillment of obligations on the reached agreements and is interested in close and mutually beneficial cooperation with the aviation authorities of Russia, says the statement.

Meanwhile, an official source at the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan says a Tajik civil aviation delegation left for Moscow today to conduct negotiations with Russian counterparts over the airlines battle. The delegation members include Deputy Transport Minister Sherali Ganjalzoda, Deputy Director of the Civil Aviation Agency Aziz Nabizoda and representatives of the Foreign Ministry o Tajikistan.