At least two Afghan soldiers were killed and 10 others were wounded in the assault on the well-defended Marshal Fahim university early Monday, according to media reports.

The attack started around 4 a.m., witnesses said, and fighting was continuing after daybreak.

A group of militants have reportedly attacked an army post near one of Afghanistan’s military academies in Kabul in the latest violence to strike the Afghan capital.

A suicide bomber first attacked the army unit responsible for providing security for the military academy, and the attack was followed by a gunbattle in which two soldiers were killed, said Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghan defense ministry, according to the Associated Press.

Waziri said at least 10 other soldiers were wounded in the attack carried out by five insurgents. He said two insurgents were killed in the gunbattle and one was arrested alive by soldiers.

Afzal Aman, commander of the Army Garrison, confirmed that an army unit was attacked with hand grenades around the area of the Marshal Fahim academy.

A military official told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the gunmen had not managed to enter the well-defended academy.

Five militants were involved, three of whom have been killed, a defense ministry spokesman told the BBC.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the raid, which is the latest in a wave of attacks by insurgents in Afghanistan.

Fifteen people were killed in an attack on the academy in October 2017.

Today’s attack comes days after the deadliest bombing for months hit Kabul when an ambulance packed with explosives killed 103 people.

The Islamic State terror group and the Taliban have increased their attacks on targets in the country in recent days.