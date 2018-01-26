In a report released at a news conference in Dushanbe, Azim Tursunzoda, the deputy head of the Customs Service under the Government of Tajikistan, revealed on January 26 that the former chief customs officer was retired because of problems related to import of low-quality poultry into the country.

Because of this problem heads of some government bodies have been sacked while some others have been reprimanded, Tursunzoda said.

“Abdufattoh Ghoib was relieved of his post of head of the Customs Service in connection with transfer to other job and we believe that he will be appointed to a leading position, where he will continue his effective work,” Tursunzoda added.

By decree issued by President Emomali Rahmon, who is also Head of the Government of Tajikistan, on January 19 Abdufattoh Ghoib was relieved of his post of head of the Customs Service in connection with transfer to other job.

Abdufattoh Ghoib had been the chief of the Customs Service under the Government of Tajikistan since March 2015.

In a statement delivered at the government’s review meeting, President Emomali Rahmon on January 18 criticized improper work of the Customs Service, pointing out cases of corruption among customs officers and the failure to fulfill the customs duty collection target.

The head of state also expressed dissatisfaction with the level of control over the quality food products, in particular poultry, being imported into the country