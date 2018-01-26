On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Tajikistan’s Independence, the Government of Tajikistan has announced contest for the best draft design of the “Independence and Freedom” Architectural Complex that will be built in Dushanbe, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

The contest is reportedly announced for the purpose of protecting cultural values and raising national consciousness.

Both local and foreign legal and physical entities may participate in in this open contest. The deadline for accepting the draft designs is April 30, 2018.

The draft designs should be submitted to the Committee on Architecture and Construction under the government of Tajikistan. The winner of the contest will receive a money prize.