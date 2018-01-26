A cold weather is expected to hit Tajikistan in the coming days as a cold Arctic air is coming to the country from southern Kazakhstan.

According to Tajikistan’s Hydromet, temperatures will sharply drop in the most regions of Tajikistan.

In the Sughd province, nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to -7ºC -- - 12ºC and daytime temperatures will be from -2ºC to -7ºC.

In the Khatlon province and districts subordinate to the center (RRP), nighttime temperatures in plains are expected to fluctuate from -5ºC to -10ºC and daytime temperatures will be from 0ºC to -5ºC.

In mountain areas, nighttime temperatures are expected to fluctuate from -10ºC to -15ºC and daytime temperatures are expected to be from -2ºC to -7ºC.

Heavy snowfalls are expected to hit some districts of the Khatlon province and districts subordinate to the center on January 28 and 29.

Meteorologists say the cold weather is expected to stay in the country until January 31.