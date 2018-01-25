In a report released at a news conference in Dushanbe, the Tajik Main Military Prosecutor Safarali Mirzozoda noted on January 25 that two border guards who fired at fishermen in Konibodom (Sughd province) were detained and criminal proceedings have been instituted against them. They reportedly face charge of abuse of power.

According to him, the Konibodom city prosecutor’ office and the Sughd military prosecutor’s office are investigating the incident.

Mirzozoda further added that according to the official statistical data, the number of crimes committed by military personnel last year decreased by 10 percent compared to 2016.

Recall, a fishing trip of five residents of the Guliston settlement, which is subordinate to the northern city of Isfara, to Konibodom has ended tragically. One of them was killed and one another was seriously wounded as border guards fired at their car.

The incident took place in the evening of January 7. Five residents of the Guliston settlement – Qodirkhon Usmonkhojayev, Abubakr Boboyev and the Rahimov brothers Ghafourjon, Ghufronjon and Mirzobahrddin – were fishing in the Syr Darya River not far from the Mahram jamoat, which is subordinate to the northern city of Konibodom. According to their relatives, when they were going to return home several border guards came and said that it was prohibited to catch fish in that area.

The Isfara residents, for their part, reportedly said it was not banned to catch fish in that area and many people have been fishing there. The men then got into their car and set out. At this moment the border guards reportedly fried at the car.

As a result, Abubakr Boboyev and Qodirkhon Usmonkhojayev were seriously wound. Abubakr Boboyev died in a hospital in Konibodom while Qodirkhon Usmonkhojayev is still in a serious health condition.

Meanwhile, according to a statement released by the Main Border Guard Directorate of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) on January 23, the border guards have fired at fishermen after the latters have attempted to escape.

The statement says the report about the January 7 incident released by some media outlets does not correspond to the facts.

Border guards on a routine patrol stopped the car VAZ 2107 (number plate 3827 KK 02 RT) with five members on board not far from the Mahram settlement on January 7 at 9:20 pm for the purpose of knowing what they are doing in the area located in the immediate vicinity of the border, but the driver tried to escape for unknown reasons and hit one of the border guards, according to the statement.

The border guards reportedly fired a warning shot into the air but the driver did not stop and they were forced to fire at the car.

“Two persons were wounded and one of them – Abubakr Boboyev, unfortunately, died in the hospital on January 17,” the statement said.