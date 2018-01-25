The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan advises Tajik nationals to refrain from unnecessary travels to Kazakhstan because of the possibility of cold snap in some regions of Kazakhstan in coming days. Storm warning have been announced in some regions of the country.

In connection with announcement of emergency situation in some regions of Kazakhstan because of the cold snap, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises nationals of Tajikistan to refrain from unnecessary travels to Kazakhstan until the weather there improves, the MFA information department said on January 24.

Meanwhile, Kazhydromet reports that storm warning has been announced in three regions of Kazakhstan.

On January 25-27, a northeast wind strengthening up to 30 meters per second is predicted in some areas of South Kazakhstan region.

On January 25-27, a northeast wind strengthening up to 30 meters per second and more is predicted in some areas of Qizil-Orda region.

On January 25, a southeast wind strengthening up to 30 meters per second is reportedly predicted in some areas of Aktobe region.