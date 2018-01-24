Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov is expected to pay visit to Tajikistan in early February.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, Kyrgyz president’s visit to Tajikistan is scheduled for February 1-2.

While in Dushanbe, Jeenbekov will hold talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to discuss state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between their countries.

The two sides are expected to discuss cooperation between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in the fields of energy, transportation and trade as well as the implementation of regional projects and cooperation between the two countries in the frameworks of the United Nations, the OSCE, the CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Meanwhile, a source in the Tajik government says the talks are expected to focus on the issues related to delineation of the disputable stretches of the mutual border, implementation of the CASA 1000 Project and expansion of economic and humanitarian cooperation.

Tajikistan attaches significance to its cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

In his message of congratulations, sent to his Kyrgyz counterpart on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on January 13, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, in particular, expressed confidence that the upcoming official visit of Sooronbay Jeenbekov to Tajikistan will give a new impulse to further development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov (born November 16, 1958) is a Kyrgyz politician, and the President of Kyrgyzstan. He officially took office on November 24, 2017. He also was the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan from April 2016 to August 2017

Jeenbekov was born in Biy-Myrza, Osh Region to a collective farm manager and a housewife. His brother, Asylbek Jeenbekov, is also a politician. Jeenbekov has nine siblings in total. Jeenbekov attended the Kyrgyz Academy of Agriculture, graduating with a degree in zoological engineering. In 2003, he completed further studies, graduating in accounting from the Kyrgyz National Agrarian University.

Jeenbekov started his career at the Lenin School in the Uzgen District, where he worked as a teacher at 18 and taught Russian and literature. In 1983, he became the chief livestock specialist of the Soviet farm in the Soviet district of Osh region and continued to work in the position for about five years. In November 1988, he managed to obtain a job as an instructor in the district committee of the Communist Party of Kyrgyzstan in the Soviet district of the Osh region. After a few years, he became the director of the party committee.

After entering politics, in 1993, Jeenbekov was elected chairman of the Kashka-Zhol collective farm in Kara-Kulja district. He became a Deputy of the Assembly of People's Representatives in 1995. In 2007, he became the Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and the Processing Industry. In 2010, he served as the Governor of the Osh region, and in 2015, he was appointed as Director of the State Personnel Service. In March 2016, he was appointed as First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, before his appointment as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan in April 2016.