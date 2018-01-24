The problem of ethics of public servants was a topic of a news conference given by Juma Davlatov, the head of Public Service Agency under the President of Tajikistan, on January 23.

According to him, President Rahmon has harshly criticized heads of many ministries and agencies in connection with increase in the number of complaints filed by people against boorishness of officials.

Davlatov called on journalists to cooperate with the Agency on the problem of rude public servants.

“Inspections conducted by the Agency last year have revealed a number of violations related to selection and placement of personnel,” said Davlatov. “618 public servants failed to undergo attestation; 403 of them were sent to training courses while 130 others were sacked. The remaining 85 public servants were demoted.”

As of January 1, 2018, there are 19,382 public servants in Tajikistan.