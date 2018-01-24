News conferences given by ministries and agencies on the results of the past year’s work began on Monday. President Emomali Rahmon in March 2005 signed a decree obligating ministers, department heads, and local officials to give quarterly news conferences. On September 22, 2011, the president signed a decree, under which ministers, department heads, and local authorities give half-yearly news conferences starting from October 2011. We have decided to show to what an extent activities of the ministries and agencies are transparent at other times.

They talked about introduction of e-government in Tajikistan ten years ago. The government of Tajikistan began using video conferencing as a communications tool as it increases its use of information technology.

After that they have worked out the concept of formation of the electronic government, implementation of which should be completed in 2020.

The concept’s first stage (2012-2013) provided for creating unified network of information technologies uniting 48 ministries and agencies in Tajikistan. All government bodies were supposed to open their pages on Internet.

The second stage (2014-2015) provided for introducing modern technological decisions into practice.

The third stage (2016-2020) provides for automation of the process of rendering public services to the population and organization and development of the e-government services, such as governmental portal and the e-government gateway server.

Meanwhile, we have not found any perfect website that would have contained all necessary profile information.

Only president’s official website contains quite enough information about the activities of the head of state. Besides, you can write a letter to the president. But it is not mentioned whether the letters are looked through or not, whether any measures will be taken and whether people receive response to their complaints.

The website of the Dushanbe mayor’s office is also not bad. But its version in the Russian language has not worked for some reasons since the beginning of 2017.

The official website of the upper house (Majlisi Milli) of the parliament contents itself with short reports about events held and it is being upgraded only once in a half-month. The website’s versions in Russian and English languages do not work.

The Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower house of parliament) website is more active but its reports in Russian falls behind its version in Tajik by two or three months and its version in English falls behind more than a month.

Among the more active websites are the websites of the Interior Ministry, the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense and the Tax Committee.

Meanwhile, the websites of the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Transport and some other agencies are inactive.

It is surprised to see the Foreign Ministry’s website among the inactive websites.

The websites of the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Education work poorly.

Websites of other government bodies do no work at all. At best, they are being upgraded once a quarter.

Some government agencies do not have websites at all. For example, the Communications Committee under the Government of Tajikistan does not have its own website.