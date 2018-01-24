By the end of the year of 2017, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Interbank Consortium has allocated 80 billion U.S. dollars (USD) and 114 billion Yuan (equivalent to 17.81 billion USD) for implementation of development projects in the SCO member nations, Mr. Zhijie Zheng, Vice-Chairman & President of China Development Bank (CDB), noted today while delivering a statement at the bank presentation ceremony in the SCO Headquarters in Beijing, according to the SCO press center.

The ceremony was attended by the SCO Secretary-General Rashid Olimov, ambassadors of the SCO member nations, experts and representatives of media.

The SCO Interbank Consortium has already participated in implementation of a number of large projects, Mr. Zhijie Zheng said.

According to him, the funds have been allocated to support implementation of the projects aiming at enhancing infrastructure construction, developing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and implementation of specific social projects.

The loans have been allocated for implementation of projects aiming at development of Chinese-Russian oil cooperation and trade, construction of oil pipeline between China and Central Asia’s nations as well as projects aiming at enhancing the agrarian sector in Tajikistan developing SMEs in Uzbekistan, CSDB president added.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a Eurasian political, economic, and security organization, the creation of which was announced in Shanghai on June 15, 2001, The SCO now has eight full members -- China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are four observer states, and SCO’s dialogue partners include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey. ACEAN, CIS and Turkmenistan are guest attendances.