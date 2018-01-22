The 10th grade student from one of secondary schools in the southern city of Kulob faces charges for extorting money for girl’s photo he posted on Instagram, according to the Interior Ministry’s press center.

The 16-year-old school student reportedly opened page on Instagram for the purpose of extortion money.

He posted a photo of a 20-year-old girl from Dushanbe on his Instagram and demanded 1,000 somoni from her 27-year-old boyfriend for removing the photo and not releasing information defaming the girl.

The teen was detained red-handed while taking the money. Criminal proceedings have been instituted against him and an investigation is under way.