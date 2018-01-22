On Friday January 19, the UN Security Council held a ministerial-level debate on the threats to international peace and security focusing on: “Building Regional Partnership in Afghanistan and Central Asia as a Model to Link Security and Development.”

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdurakhmanov chaired the debate and Secretary-General António Guterres briefed the Council. Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs Salahuddin Rabbani and the representatives of the Central Asian countries also addressed the Council. The Council adopted a presidential statement at the meeting.

In his statement delivered at the meeting, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov underlined the pressing challenges faced by the region, among which are the deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan, the growth of international terrorism, the rise of political and religious extremism, transnational organized crime, illicit drug trafficking and exacerbation of environmental issues, according to the Tajik MFA information department.

Aslov noted that Tajikistan as an advocate of an early restoration of peace and security in Afghanistan through economic and social development believes that the regional cooperation is an important element for strengthening stability in this country and in the entire region. He reportedly also noted that to address those challenges effectively it is needed to take more robust actions by the countries of the region through facilitating the regional cooperation and partnership.

Tajik minister called on the international community to provide grand assistance to the implementation of socioeconomic projects in Afghanistan, in particular regional projects such as CASA-1000, TUTAP, etc., which provide an important basis for sustainable development in Afghanistan.