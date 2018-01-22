Emomali Rahmon, Rustam Emomali plant trees in Dushanbe

On Sunday January 21, President Emomali Rahmon and his son Rustam Emomali, who is Mayor of Dushanbe, planted trees in Dushanbe giving start to the tree planting campaign in the country.

They, in particular, planted some decorative and evergreen trees in the Boghi Navrouzgoh Park, according to the press center of the Dushanbe mayor’s office.

They yesterday also got acquainted with the progress of work on improvement and creation of new parks in the Tajik capital as well as the progress of rehabilitation of the Children’s Park behind the Opera and Ballet Theater named after Sadirddin Ayni.

The territory of the Children’s Park occupies the territory of 2.5 hectares and fountains, amphitheater, sports grounds and cafes will be built in this park.