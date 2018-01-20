On January 18, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Erlan Abdyldayev in New York on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meeting.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, Aslov and Abdyldayev exchanged views on the key issues of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan as well as cooperation between their countries in the framework of the United Nations.

On January 18, Sirojiddin Aslov attended the UN Security Council briefing on the topic of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: confidence building measures, which was held in new York under the presidency of Kazakhstan.