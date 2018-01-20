On 18 January, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov met in New York with Mr. Achim Steiner, the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

According to the Tajik MFA information department, they discussed issues related to state and prospects of cooperation between Tajikistan and the UNDP, including implementation of the UNDP-supported social and economic development projects in the country and the UNDP assistance for implementation of Tajikistan’s sustainable development programs.

UNDP supports countries around the world to eradicate extreme poverty, strengthen good governance and prevent and respond to crises.

UNDP works in Tajikistan in partnership with the Government and plays an active part to harmonize the efforts of all the UN agencies active in the country. The development work of the UN agencies in Tajikistan is regulated by the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF).

UNDP’s goal is to support the Government of Tajikistan in the coordination of development initiatives, the public finance management, the delivery of core public services and the planning and decision-making.