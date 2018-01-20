Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov has held a number of bilateral meetings in New York on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meeting.

On January 18, Aslov held talks with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to the Tajik MFA information department.

The two sides reportedly discussed state and prospects of cooperation between Tajikistan and the United Nations, including issues related to socioeconomic development of Tajikistan and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Tajik FM and UN SG also exchanged views on the forthcoming international conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” that is expected to take place in Dushanbe in June this year.

On the same day, Tajik foreign minister held talks with Mr. Liu Zhenmin, the Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs.

The two, in particular, discussed cooperation between Tajikistan and the UN Department for Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) and exchanged views on global water problems and timely implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).