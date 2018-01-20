Abdufattoh Ghoib has been relieved of his post of Chairman of the Customs Service under the Government of Tajikistan.

By decree issued by President Emomali Rahmon, who is also Head of the Government of Tajikistan, on January 19 Khurshed Karimzoda, formerly the first deputy head of the Customs Service, was appointed to head the Customs Service, replacing Abdufattoh Ghoib, a source in the Tajik government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Abdufattoh Ghoib had been the chief of the Customs Service under the Government of Tajikistan since March 2015.

In a statement delivered at the government’s review meeting, President Emomali Rahmon on January 18 criticized improper work of the Customs Service, pointing out cases of corruption among customs officers and the failure to fulfill the customs duty collection target.