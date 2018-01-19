The website of Tojikiston weekly is available again and the communications service agency says access to the website was blocked for technical reasons.

“We have dealt with malfunctions and the website is available again,” an official source at the communications service agency told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Recall, the weekly employees told Asia-Plus on January 16 that the Communications Service under the Government of Tajikistan has blocked access to the website of Tojikiston weekly and put its domain – tajikistantimes.tj – for sale.

According to them, the communications service agency blocked access to their website on January 14 without any preliminary notification.

“Moreover, the communications service agency has put our domain for sale along with other domains: get.tj; ism.tj; and nic.tj,” the weekly employees said.

“The Communications Service has done this despite the fact that Tojikiston has paid for the right to obtain this domain until 2030,” Tojikiston employees said, noting that they had failed to know the reason for blocking access to the weekly’s website.

Tojikiston weekly is published by Oila Media Holding, which owned by Sharif Hamdampour. Tojikiston’s website that had been operational since 1999 is one of the first news portals in Tajikistan.