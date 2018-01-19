Government’s review meeting yesterday ended without staff changes. The president, however, noted in his speech that staff changes will be introduced in the near future.

Presided over by President Emomali Rahmon, an enlarged meeting of the government was held on January 18 to review the results of the past year's work and tasks set for this year.

Heads of ministries, agencies, provinces, cities and districts as well as directors of the project implementation centers reported on the results of work carried out in 2017, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

The meeting reportedly focused on the issues related to production of import substitution goods, creation of new jobs and attraction of foreign and domestic investments.

Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda reported on the results of the socioeconomic development of the country in 2017.

He noted that Tajikistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose 7.1 percent in a year to December 31, 2017, reaching 61.1 billion somoni.

The revenue part of Tajikistan’s national budget last year stood at 19.5 billion somoni, 13 million somoni than it was originally planned.

170 new industrial enterprises were established in the country last year and they created about 3,000 new jobs, the prime minister noted.

Only 18 percent of the cotton Tajikistan produced last year was processed into manufactured goods in Tajikistan.

Of 16 spinning mills registered in the country four were not in operation.

Thus, the government’s review meeting ended without staff changes. Meanwhile, one of participants in the meeting says that the president noted in his speech that staff changes will be introduced in the near future.