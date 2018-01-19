Kazakhstan plans to sell 47 companies this year, Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin told a press conference in Astana on January 18, according to Kazakh media reports.

According to him, the investors are interested in buying giants of the National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna, including Air Astana (the principal airline and the flag carrier of Kazakhstan), Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (the national railway company of Kazakhstan), Kazatomprom (the national operator of Kazakhstan for import and export of uranium, rare- and rare-earth metals, and nuclear fuel components for power plants), Kazpochta (the national postal service of Kazakhstan), Samruk Energy (a state owned power utility, and Tolkin Samruk.

Samruk-Kazyna is a sovereign wealth fund and joint stock company in Kazakhstan which owns, either in whole or in part, many important companies in the country, including the national rail and postal service, the state oil and gas, etc.

“The size of possible revenues could range from 3.5 billion to 5.5 billion dollars,” Zhumangarin was quoted as saying.

“We expect to sell 10 oil companies, 1 railroad company, 4 nuclear companies, 8 energy companies, 4 aviation company besides Air Astana, 4 defense companies and 5 companies from other fields,” he said, adding that foreign consultants are involved in preparing state shares for sale.