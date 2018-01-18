Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are currently discussing issues related to reopening all the border crossing points (BCPs) along the mutual border.

An agreement on carrying out consultations between relevant agencies of the two countries on reopening BCPs along the mutual border was reached in Dushanbe on January 10 during the session of the Tajik-Uzbek intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation, a source in the Tajik Government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

There are 16 border crossing points (BCPs) along Tajikistan’s common border with Uzbekistan; nine of them have an international status. Twelve BCPs are located in the northern Sughd province and the remaining four BCPs are located in the southern Khatlon province and Tursunzoda district (central Tajikistan).

Only two BPCs having international status – “Dousti” in the Tursunzoda and “Fotehobod” in the Mastchoh district (Sughd province) – now operate twenty-four hours a day. Uzbekistan reportedly sealed the rest of the border crossing points unilaterally.

Meanwhile, the Panjakent-Samarqand border crossing point is expected to reopen for operation this year ahead of the Navrouz holiday, which is celebrated on March 21. This border crossing point was sealed by Uzbekistan unilaterally eight years ago.

Recall, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to visa-free travel and other border-crossing measures. The decisions came during a visit to Dushanbe by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda and his Uzbek counterpart, Abdulla Aripov, agreed to finalize and sign the new border protocols in the near future.

The new border regulations will allow Tajik and Uzbek nationals to visit each others’ countries without visas for up to 30 days.

They will also provide for the building of new checkpoints along the border and the opening of several bus links to connect the two nations' cities.

An agreement was also reached regarding the disputed dam of the Soviet-era Farhod hydropower plant along the border. Under the accord, the land on which the plant stands will be Tajik property, while the plant itself -- including its equipment and infrastructure -- will be owned by Uzbekistan.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, ties between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have often been tense due to disagreements on issues including borders, water, energy resources, and transit routes.

Relations between the countries have become warmer after Shavkat Mirziyoyev came to power in Uzbekistan in 2016. Mirziyoyev has said that improving ties with Central Asian nations is a major priority of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev is expected to pay an official visit to Tajikistan this year. A source in the Tajik government says Uzbek president is expected to pay visit to Dushanbe in spring this year.

Recall, Mirziyoyev told lawmakers in the Tashkent region on January 6 that important bilateral agreements would be signed during his visit. No dates have yet been provided, but the trip is likely imminent. “We will sign many agreements on cooperation in the railway and energy spheres. We will also be considering many other issues,” he said.