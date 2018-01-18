The 18-year-old woman has tried to commit suicide following family problems but she has been saved.

The incident took place Tuesday (January 16) afternoon.

“She threw herself off a pedestrian bridge across Dushanbinka River. Fortunately there were people not far from that place and they saved her,” a source at the police station in Dushanbe’s Firdavsi district told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the woman is currently being undergoing medical treatment in a hospital.

The Firdvasi Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

It is to be noted that cases of committing suicide by jumping into a river have become frequent. Four such cases were reported in the country last year.

Meanwhile, 327 suicide cases were reported in Tajikistan in 2016. 168 suicides were committed by woman, 159 suicides were committed by men and 55 suicides were committed by minors.

Compared to 2015 the number of suicides decreased in 2016. 624 suicide cases were reported in Tajikistan in 2015, which is 74 cases more than 2014 (550 suicide cases were reported in 2014).