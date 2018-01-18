Tajik school students have returned from the 14th International Zhautykov Olympiad with eleven medals, according to the Ministry of Education and Science (MoES) of Tajikistan.

An official source at a MoES says 10th and 11th grade students from the Hotam & PV Lyceum and the Lyceum for Gifted Children participated in the 14th International Zhautykov Olympiad in Mathematics, Physics and Computer Science (IZhO) that took place in the Kazakh city of Almaty from January 11 to 16.

“The 11th grade student from the from the Hotam & PV Lyceum Abubakr Usmonov has won gold medal in math. The 11th grade student Mehron Bobokhonov and the 10th grade student Naimjon Khonjonov from the Hotam & PV Lyceum have won silver medals in math and the 11th grade student from the Lyceum for Gifted Children Farhod Hakimiyon has won silver medal in computer science,” said the source. “Sabina Abdurahmonova and Farahmand Hasanov have won bronze medals in physics (both of them are from the Lyceum for Gifted Children), Parvizjon Aliyev and Muhammadjon Qlichiev from the Lyceum for Gifted Children have won bronze medals in math, while Farahmand Hasanov and Khusrav Ashouriyon from the Hotam & PV Lyceum have won bronze medals in computer science.”

According to him, all prizewinners have been invited to study at the University named after Nursultan Nazarbayev (Kazakhstan) and the Baku National University (Azerbaijan).

In all, more than 500 senior school students from Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in the 14th International Zhautykov Olympiad in Almaty, which was organized by the National School of Physics and Mathematics and the Republican Scientific-Practical Center “Daryn” under support of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

IZhO has been taking place annually since 2005 and has become one of the premiere international team olympiads in the world. Its mission is to develop international friendship among olympiad enthusiasts, promote the importance of STEM among school students and serve as a forum for cooperation and collaboration among specialized science, technology, physics-mathematics, and other magnet schools.

The Olympiad involves team competition. Each team should consist of no more than 7 participants: 3 participants in Mathematics, 2 participants in Physics and 2 participants in Computer Science and 1 or 2 team leaders (a teacher of Math, Physics and Computer Science). A team leader should be able to speak any of the three official languages of the Olympiad: Kazakh, Russian or English. Each contestant is allowed to do the tasks in his/her native language.

The results of the Olympiad are summed up in personal credit in each subject area and in team credit by total number of scores. The team’s rating is defined by individual results of the participants. The best school is awarded by diplomas and valuable presents. The participation fee for each participant and group leader is $100. The Organizing Committee bears the team expenditure on food and accommodation during the Olympiad period in Almaty. Travel expenditure is due to a guest country.