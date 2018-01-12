One person was killed and four injured on January 11 as Toyota Rav4 moving from the Sughd province to Dushanbe fell into a 150-meter precipice in the Varzob district, according to the Interior Ministry’s official website.

The accident reportedly took place on the 72nd kilometer of the Dushanbe-Khujand-Chanak highway at 12 o’clock in the noon.

The driver and his four passengers sustained serious injuries and were taken to a hospital. One of the passengers – 68-yer-old woman from the Panjakent district – died in the hospital from the injuries she sustained in the accident.