A trial of Mr. Hotam Otamboyev, doctor at the Khujand TB Prevention Center, and Ms. Mehri Yusupova, lab assistance at the Khujand TB Prevention Center, began in Khujand, the capital of the northern Sughd province, today.

Otamboyev and Yusupova are charged with making wrong diagnosis that led to death of the 50-year-old Saodat Salomova, chief ballet-master at the Khujand Theater named after Kamol Khujandi and the daughter of Tajik known actress Sairam Isoyeva.

Saodat Salomova reportedly died of cerebral hemorrhage in Khujand TB Prevention Center on April 1, 2017.

Lawyer Dilafrouz Samadova, who represents Saodat Salomova’s family, says Otamboyev and Yusupova are charged with criminal negligence causing death of Saodat Salomova.

According to her, the conference of doctors has established that the death was caused by wrong diagnosis made by the medical workers of the TB Prevention Center.