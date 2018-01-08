Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is reportedly expected to pay an official visit to Tajikistan this year.

Uzbek national TV channels reported on January 6 that addressing legislature (Kengash) of the Tashkent region President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has noted that Uzbekistan will establish good neighborly relations with Tajikistan.

Uzbek leader noted that preparations for his official visit to Tajikistan were under way. According to him, a number of cooperation agreements will be signed during his visit to Tajikistan.

Mirziyoyev further added that Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov would visit Tajikistan in the near future to discuss preparations for his visit to Tajikistan.

“We will sign many agreements, restore the unified power grid, launch rail communication and discuss many other issues,” the Uzbek president said.