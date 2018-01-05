Kyrgyz MP Taabaldy Tillayev suggests that the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Tajikistan should be moved from the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, to the city of Khujand, the administrative center of the Tajik northern province of Sughd.

Kyrgyz media reports say that speaking at a session of Jogorku Kenesh (Supreme Council) on January 4, Taabaldy Tillayev proposed to move the Kyrgyz Embassy from Dushanbe to Khujand.

He said that Khujand is the second largest city in Tajikistan and it is closer to Kyrgyzstan, according to KABAR news agency.

“The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan is located in Dushanbe while the main relationships are in another large city – Khujand. Please, consider the issue of moving the embassy to this city,” Tillayev was quoted as saying at the session by AKIpress.

In addition, Tillayev asked for information on the activities of the embassies of Kyrgyzstan abroad.

Taabaldy Tillayev represents Respublika–Ata Zhurt in Jogorku Kenesh, the unicameral Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Jogorku Kenesh has 120 seats with members elected for a five-year term by party-list proportional voting.

Respublika–Ata Zhurt is a Kyrgyz political party that was created after the merger of the Respublika and Ata-Zhurt parties in 2014.