Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali has signed a decree on laying out a Youth Park in the Tajik capital.

The Dushanbe Youth Park will be laid out in the area between VDNKh (Exhibition of Economic Achievements) and Campus of Tajik National University, locally known as Jazeera (Islet).

The Dushanbe Youth Park will be an amusement park that will include two cafes, one sports ground, one cartingdrome, twenty-one bowers and set of alleys and fountains, a source at the Dushanbe mayor’s office told Asia-Plus in an interview.