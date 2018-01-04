Married couple from the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), Gholib Niyatbekov and Gulandom Nazarmamadova, have been recognized as the best young family in Tajikistan.

The republican contest entitled “The Best Young Family of Tajikistan” has been carried out by the Committee for Family and Women’s Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan in cooperation with relevant ministries and agencies.

The contest has been carried out in three stages and eleven young families from the GBAO, Sughd, Khatlon, Dushanbe, Tursunzoda, Roghun, Hisor, Varzob, Fayzobod, Rasht and Tojikobod have participated in the final stage.

The married couple from the GBAO won the contest while the young families from Khatlon (Nosirjon Mamurzoda and Hangoma Ismat) and Varzob (Oyatullo Murodzoda and Shahlo Ghafforova) were placed second and third respectively.