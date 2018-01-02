By decision made by the Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower house of parliament) Council Majlisi Namoyandagon deputies will travel to their constituencies from January 8 to January 17 to hold meetings with their voters for the purpose of explaining the president’s address to both chambers of parliament that took place on December 22.

“Parliamentarians will also study the population opinion on the legislative process,” an official source at the Majlisi Namoyandagon told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Meanwhile, administrations of all regions, cities and districts will also set up groups to explain the president’s address to the population.

President Emomali Rahmon on December 29 ordered the government to draw a plan of actions and carry out explanatory work on his recent address to both chambers of parliament.