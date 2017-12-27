Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) has decided to postpone the cancellation of the road tax until the end of 2020.

A regular sitting of the Majlisi Namoyandagon, presided over by its head, Shukurjon Zuhurov, took place on December 27.

Parliamentarians discussed the government request for postponement of the cancellation of the road tax until the end of 2020.

Speaking at the session, MP Jabbor Ahmadov proposed to transfer part of incomes from the road tax to local budgets for repairing local roads.

Shukurjon Zuhurov supported his proposal and noted that it is necessary to take Ahmadov’s proposal into consideration while working out parameters of the national budget for 2019.

During discussion and adoption of a new tax code of Tajikistan in 2012, it was stated that the road tax will be cut in January 2015 and it will be cancelled subsequently.

In his address to the joint session of both houses of the parliament, President Emomali Rahmon noted on April 23, 2014 that the road tax will be cut in January 2015 and it will be cancelled completely on January 1, 2017.

The Ministry of Finance stated at the end of 2016 that if the road tax is cancelled in 2017, the national budget will receive 360 million somoni less. At that time, the ministry proposed to postpone the cancellation of the road tax until the beginning of 2018.

Meanwhile, the government has applied to the parliament again recently, asking to postpone the cancellation of the road tax until the end of 2020.

It is to be noted that the national budget for 2018 projects to receive 360 million somoni from the road tax next year.

Road tax, known by various names around the world, is a tax which has to be paid on a wheeled vehicle to use it on a public road.