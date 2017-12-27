A squally wind and sleet that hit the northern province of Sughd Monday evening have reportedly damaged substations in a number of districts and cities leaving the population without electricity.

Ms. Umeda Yusufi, a spokeswoman for the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES) under the Government of Tajikistan, says the squally wind tore off roofs of two residential buildings, partially damaged the roof of one of military unions deployed in the province and broke 40 electric wooden poles and 60 trees.

The CES commission is currently working in the area to assess the actual damage caused to the province’s economy by the severe weather.

Meanwhile, rescuers of the Sughd emergency management agency have completed emergency operations. The work on restoration of the power supply system has also been completed, Ms. Yusufi said.