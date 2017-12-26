Over the first six months of this year, 1130 criminal proceedings have been instituted by Uzbek law enforcement authorities against 1566 local officials suspected of corruption.

The court handed over 954 cases against 1,442 officials, Sputnik reported with reference to the report of the expert group of the Uzbekistan Republican Interdepartmental Commission for Combating Corruption.

According to experts, the number of corruption crimes in Uzbekistan has decreased over the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year.

Thus, the number of prosecuted criminal cases has reportedly decreased by 22%, and the number of cases moved to a court has decreased by 23%.

The number of offences under article 207 of the Criminal Code ("Official negligence") decreased by 39%, by 209 ("Official forgery") - by 38%, by 167th ("Theft by misappropriation or embezzlement") - by 37%, 205% ("Abuse of power or official powers") - 35%, 206th ("Excess of power or official authority") - 31%, 210th ("Taking bribes"), 211-th ("Bribery") and 212-th articles ("Mediation in bribery") - by 13%.

In January 2017, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the law "On Combating Corruption". In February, the Republican Interdepartmental Commission for Combating Corruption was established.

Corruption Perception Index, published annually by Transparency International, always puts Uzbekistan at the bottom of the tables.