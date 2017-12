In a statement delivered at the joint session of both chambers of parliament, President Emomali Rahmon noted on December 22 that public sector wages, pensions and student grants will be raised by 15 percent from September 1, 2018. Some local experts consider that it is quite possible to raise wages and pensions next year while others say that it is just a populism.

