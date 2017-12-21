A project to determine the level of use of domestic media by Tajik population has been launched in Tajikistan.

The main objective of this joint project of Media Consulting Public Association and the Ministry of Culture of Tajikistan is in determining media preferences among the population and the level of use of domestic media by the country’s population.

The project provides for surveying 2,000 respondents around the country. For this, a special methodology has been developed.

The survey will be conducted by the “Zerkalo” (Mirror) Center for Sociological Studies and the survey findings will be presented in February next year.

The survey is expected to show in what direction traditional mass media must move and what prospects will open for new media in the country.

The survey is being conducted under financial support of the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe.

According to official data from the Ministry of Culture, 367 newspapers (107 state-run and 260 private), 239 magazines (110 state-run and 129 private), 34 TV stations (8 state-run and 26 private), 30 radio stations (six state-run and 24 private), 71 publishing houses (10 state-run and 61 private), 11 news agencies (one state-run and 10 private) now function in the country.