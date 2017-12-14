The law enforcement authorities have reportedly been involved in returning loan funds.

“The government has ordered the law enforcement agencies to assist banks with returning loan funds,” Shuhrat Zabirov, a lawyer at Agroinvestbonk, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

“Because some borrowers have failed to repay loans the government has decided to involve the law enforcement authorities in returning loan funds. Moreover, the number of loan debtors has increased,” said Zabirov. “We have been informed about this order at a meeting in late October.”

According to him, the Prosecutor-General’s Office, the State committee for National Security (SCNS), the Interior Ministry and the Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption have been ordered to be involved in returning loan funds.