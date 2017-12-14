The Extraordinary Islamic Summit on Al-Quds (Jerusalem) took place in Istanbul, Turkey on December 13.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, Tajikistan was represented by Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda.

In a statement delivered at the summit, Rasoulzoda reportedly emphasized the basic stance of the country regarding the issue of Palestine and Israel and also highlighted the importance of international community's solidarity and fair comprehensive solution to that problem.

Meanwhile, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) says the summit called on the United States to revoke its decision to recognize Al-Quds as capital of Israel, affirming its condemnation and rejection of this decision and the US President’s announcement to remove the U.S embassy to the city.

In its Final Communiqué, the Summit held the US administration fully responsible for any repercussions of it refusing to disavow this unlawful decision, taking it as a clear desertion by the US administration of its role as peace broker. The Summit also dismissed the decision as a gift to Israel for its continuous renouncement of agreements and blatant breach to international legitimacy.

The call was also for the OIC Member States to impose political and economic restrictions on States, officials, parliaments, companies and individuals recognizing Israeli annexation of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, or engaging in any form with measures aimed at perpetuating Israeli colonization of the occupied Palestinian territories.

On the need to internationalize peace, the Communiqué called on international actors to promote a multilateral political process, to resume an internationally sponsored, credible process to achieve lasting peace based on the Two-State solution.