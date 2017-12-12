Pictured are Mr, Mahmadaminov (right) and Mr. Rattray (left) during the signing ceremony

On December 11, Tajikistan and Jamaica formalized diplomatic relations through the execution of a joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations, according to the Tajik MFA information department.

The joint communiqué was signed on behalf of the government of Tajikistan by Mahmadamin Mahmadaminov, Tajikistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and Mr. Courtenay Rattray, Permanent Representative of Jamaica to the United Nations, on behalf of the Government of Jamaica.

The signing ceremony took place at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tajikistan to the United Nations.

Jamaica is an island country situated in the Caribbean Sea. Spanning 10,990 square kilometers in area, it is the third-largest island of the Greater Antilles and the fourth-largest island country in the Caribbean.

Jamaica is a mixed economy with both state enterprises and private sector businesses. Major sectors of the Jamaican economy include agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism, and financial and insurance services. Tourism and mining are the leading earners of foreign exchange. Half the Jamaican economy relies on services, with half of its income coming from services such as tourism. An estimated 1.3 million foreign tourists visit Jamaica every year.