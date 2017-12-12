A mild tremor could be felt in southern Tajikistan today morning.

According to the Geophysics Service of the Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on a 12-poitn scale struck southern Tajikistan at 07:05 am of December 12.

The quake’s epicenter was reportedly located 115 kilometers southeast of Dushanbe and some 6 kilometers of the city of Kulob.

No damage or injured was reported, according to the source.

Meanwhile, European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reports the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 occurred at the depth of 47 kilometers on December 12 some 12 kilometers south of Kulob.