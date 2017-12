In a statement delivered at the 13th session of the Dushanbe Majlis (local council) of the fifth convocation, Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali yesterday noted that the volume of the gross regional product (GRP) of Dushanbe for the first nine months of this year has stood at 7.510 billion somoni, which 5.8 percent more compared to the same period last year and equal to 17.7 percent of Tajikistan’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to the press center of the Dushanbe mayor’s office.

