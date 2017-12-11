Tajik President Emomali Rahmon arrived in Amman, Jordan Saturday morning for an official visit.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, Foreign Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Minister of Finance, Minister of Education, Minister of Culture, Head of the State Committee on Investment and State-owned Property Management, Adviser to the Presidential for International Ties and some other officials are accompanying Rahmon on his visit to Jordan.

Jordanian media reports say upon arrival at Queen Alia International Airport, the Tajik president was received by State Minister for Legal Affairs Bisher Khasawneh, Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, civil and military officials, and the non-resident accredited Ambassador of Tajikistan to Jordan Zubaydullah Zubaydov.

On the same day, Emomali Rahmon visited the Greater Amman Municipality headquarters, where Amman Mayor, Yousef Shawarbeh, handed him the Amman City Golden Key, in recognition of his visit and a reflection of the deep-rooted relationship between the two countries.

He voiced pride in receiving the Amman City Golden Key, which reflects citizenship.

"I am proud of Jordan for its security, wise leadership and moderate policy, a model for the Muslim world," President Rahmon was cited as saying by Jordanian news agency Petra.

He reportedly commended Jordan's stability and security amid a turbulent environment, expressing his appreciation for the reception and hospitality he received during his visit to the Amman Municipality.

Shawarbeh said President Rahmon's visit opens new horizons for further bolstering ties between two countries and capitals Amman and Dushanbe.

He called for further cooperation and joint actions, especially in the fields of tourism, education, economic projects and other areas of interest to cities, their communities and development, according to Petra.

On December 9, President Rahmon and the accompanying delegation reportedly also toured the "Shouf Amman" exhibition, Jabal Al Qalaa (Amman Citadel) and the Jordan Museum, and was briefed on about Amman's history and stages of development. He also received a copy of the "Amman: A Story of People and Hills" book, issued by the Amman Municipality.