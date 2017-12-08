Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will address a joint meeting of both chambers of the parliament on December 22, 2017, a reliable source in the parliament told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Usually, in an address to the parliament, the president discusses the country’s priorities in domestic politics and foreign policy as well as the main economic challenges.

Recall, that since 2014, President Rahmon has addressed the parliament in January but not in April as he had done before.

The address was reportedly brought forward in connection with the fact that since 2014 a financial year has started on January 1 and not April 1 as it was before.